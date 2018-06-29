Hunt goes on for suspect in Missouri police officer's death

By: The Associated Press

CLINTON (AP) — Authorities searching for a suspect in the killing of a western Missouri police officer believe he is still in the area where the shooting occurred.

State, county and city law enforcement officers are searching for 39-year-old Ian McCarthy, who is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Clinton police officer Gary Michael late Sunday.

Michael was killed during a traffic stop in Clinton, 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said early Tuesday that investigators have no information indicating McCarthy has left Clinton or Henry County.

Lowe says investigators are "fairly certain" McCarthy is still on foot.

Michael was the first officer to die in the line of duty in Clinton, a town of about 9,000 people.