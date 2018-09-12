Hunter Finds Remains believed to be Kinga Gillibrand

META - Five months after the murder of Kinga Gillibrand, police believe her body has finally been found. Darin Lackman of Jefferson City who has deer hunting property in Meta, discovered human remains Tuesday morning and called the Maries County Sheriff's Office. Lackman was hunting on his property and noticed something wrapped in a blanket about 25 yards behind his shed, not far from the victim's home.

Lackman was in shock when he realized what he found, "I mean it just took me off guard. I mean they said they were, for hunters to look out for a body and that's not what I expected to find. I thought it might've been an animal bone or something stickin' out, and when I opened it up, it was human remains." Lackman immediately called the sheriff's office. The Maries County Sheriff's Department investigated the scene and the remains. The sheriff says he believes the body to be that of 35 year old Kinga Gillibrand. Sheriff Heitman says they also believe the woman was shot and killed at her home near Meta, Mo., around June 8. Police confirm Gillibrand was pregnant when she was killed and was shot four times in the chest.



Prosecutors charged Gillibrand's boyfriend Terry Fritz with her murder and he remains in the Maries County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Police had asked hunters to be on the lookout for the remains as the deer hunting season began this week.



Sheriff Heitman says the body may have never been found without this help and the media coverage surrounding the case, "I was just very excited to finally get closure to Kinga Gillibrand. She deserved a proper burial, and her family deserves a place to go to say their respects and goodbyes, and this is a good closure to our case."



The remains will be transported to Farmington for further inspection.