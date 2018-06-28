Hunter Hurt

NEW HARTFORD (AP) - An eastern Missouri hunter is recovering after an accidental shooting. The incident happened Sunday near New Hartford in Pike County. Sheriff Jim Wells says 33-year-old Kristopher Figge and two hunting partners were target-shooting with a handgun when a metal fragment from a backstop ricocheted and struck Figge in the head. Figge was flown to a hospital, but the injury is not considered life-threatening.