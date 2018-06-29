Hunter Who Fell in Sinkhole Was Ft. Leonard Wood Marine

BUCKHORN - A southwest Missouri hunter who fell into a sinkhole while looking for a deer has been named as 31-year-old Curtis Powelson, a Marine stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood.

Sheriff Ron Long says Powelson fell into the hole, which was about 70 feet deep, on Monday evening near Buckhorn. He told his wife earlier that he was going to track a deer he hit while bow-hunting. She called authorities when he didn't return home.

Emergency personnel found his body about 3 a.m. Thursday. Investigators believe the sinkhole opened up during heavy rains last month but the hunter didn;'t see it in the dark because it was behind foliage.

Pulaski County Assistant Coroner Michael McCart ruled the death accidental.