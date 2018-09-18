Hunters discover meth lab in Camden County woods

CAMDEN COUNTY - Camden County authorities said Tuesday a man is in custody after hunters found a meth lab in the woods over the weekend.

Camden County Sheriff's Office Captain Kelly Luttrell said hunters called authorities after they found what they thought was a meth lab. They were hunting in the Z road area of Camden County.

Luttrell said authorities from the Camden County Sheriff's Office and Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG) found the lab and then obtained a search warrant to search a home in the 100 block of Terra Lane in Edwards, Missouri.

According to Luttrell, the authorities arrested Rex Moore and charged him with distribute/deliver/manufacture a controlled substance and possession of a control substance.

Luttrell said Moore was in the Camden County Adult Detention Facility on a $10,000 cash-only bond as of Tuesday afternoon.