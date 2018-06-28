Hunters Share Deer Harvest

COLUMBIA - The firearm-deer season began on Saturday, and hunters are invited to donate deer carcasses to the hungry across Missouri.



This season kicks off the 19th annual Share the Harvest program. Hunters simply take their deer to an approved processor in the state and tell the processor how much venison they want to donate.



Since June, the Boone County food pantry has seen an increase of about 150 to 250 families each month that have never needed to use a pantry before.



Last year, hunters donated 4,200 deer to Share the Harvest, but this year the program is hoping hunters donate 10,000 deer. However, in order for 10,000 deer to be harvested and donated, many variables have to be overcome.



"It's doable. It depends on again, whether you need it yourself or not, it depends on the weather, and it depends on the deer," Executive Director of the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri Peggy Kirkpatrick said.



Amanda Nobel donated a deer to Share the Harvest. She said the need continues to be great.



"I think it would be excellent if people would come out and share their harvest to feed the hungry people, and I know their are more people this year than ever that are in need."









