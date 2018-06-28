Hunters Share Deer Harvest
COLUMBIA - The firearm-deer season began on Saturday, and hunters are invited to donate deer carcasses to the hungry across Missouri.
This season kicks off the 19th annual Share the Harvest program. Hunters simply take their deer to an approved processor in the state and tell the processor how much venison they want to donate.
Since June, the Boone County food pantry has seen an increase of about 150 to 250 families each month that have never needed to use a pantry before.
Last year, hunters donated 4,200 deer to Share the Harvest, but this year the program is hoping hunters donate 10,000 deer. However, in order for 10,000 deer to be harvested and donated, many variables have to be overcome.
"It's doable. It depends on again, whether you need it yourself or not, it depends on the weather, and it depends on the deer," Executive Director of the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri Peggy Kirkpatrick said.
Amanda Nobel donated a deer to Share the Harvest. She said the need continues to be great.
"I think it would be excellent if people would come out and share their harvest to feed the hungry people, and I know their are more people this year than ever that are in need."
This season kicks off the 19th annual Share the Harvest program. Hunters simply take their deer to an approved processor in the state and tell the processor how much venison they want to donate.
Since June, the Boone County food pantry has seen an increase of about 150 to 250 families each month that have never needed to use a pantry before.
Last year, hunters donated 4,200 deer to Share the Harvest, but this year the program is hoping hunters donate 10,000 deer. However, in order for 10,000 deer to be harvested and donated, many variables have to be overcome.
"It's doable. It depends on again, whether you need it yourself or not, it depends on the weather, and it depends on the deer," Executive Director of the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri Peggy Kirkpatrick said.
Amanda Nobel donated a deer to Share the Harvest. She said the need continues to be great.
"I think it would be excellent if people would come out and share their harvest to feed the hungry people, and I know their are more people this year than ever that are in need."
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in