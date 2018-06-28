Huntsville Dispute Finally Settled

But, Gerald Lute said the road's already there, technically.

"I went to the county recorder's office, and the secretary, and they all said that it was already an official city road," he said.

Lute wants the road so he can get to his land by extending Rock Street through Watson's property. But, that would run through an area Watson thinks is his.

The Huntsville City Council met Thursday afternoon in City Hall, and council members came up with a solution after they looked at the property.

"What if we cut the area off here, and instead had the road running here? Would you be willing to give up that land?" asked Mayor Frank Miller.

The Watsons said they will give up part of their land along the edge of Lute's property. Huntsville will give the land set aside for the road back to the Watsons.

Mayor Miller said the council will put the agreement in writing as soon as possible. Watson says he's relieved the decade-long quarrel is over.