Huntsville Police Chief Shot in the Abdomen

HUNTSVILLE - Randolph County Coroner Gerald Luntsford said Huntsville Police Chief William Stuck was shot in the abdomen.

Luntsford said Stuck died Wednesday in his home at age 64. The Huntsville Police Department confirmed the news as well. Luntsford said the Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the death and that they are not ruling out foul play.

Huntsville Mayor Debbie Webster said Chief Stuck has been in law enforcement for roughly 25 years. She said he was a volunteer with the fire department and also drove a school bus.

Webster said Stuck was also active as president of the Missouri Federation of Police Chiefs.