Hurricane Barry's rain and floods hammer Gulf environment

13 hours 6 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, July 14 2019 Jul 14, 2019 Sunday, July 14, 2019 9:41:00 AM CDT July 14, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

LOUISIANA (AP) - Hurricane Barry could affect the environment of the Gulf coast and Lower Mississippi Valley in numerous ways, from accelerating runoff of farmland nutrients to toppling trees and damaging wildlife habitat and fisheries, scientists say.

But the extent of the damage — and whether it will be at least partially offset by benefits such as disruption of the notorious Gulf of Mexico "dead zone" — is hard to predict, they say. That's because the region faces a rare one-two-three punch : the storm's anticipated tidal surge and torrential downpour, combined with record-high water levels in the Mississippi River.

"We don't know how the system is going to respond to all this because it's so unusual," said Melissa Baustian, a coastal ecologist with the Water Institute of the Gulf in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

One of the wettest-ever springs in the nation's heartland engorged the Mississippi, sending massive volumes of water southward toward the Gulf. Levees and dams were breached and millions of acres of cropland flooded in the Midwest. Barrythreatens to hurl a storm surge of up to 3 feet (1 meter) onto coastal regions. And forecasters said the hurricane could stall inland and dump up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of rain.

Rainfall washes manure and chemical fertilizers from Midwestern corn and soybean fields into streams, smaller rivers and eventually the Mississippi. The nutrients — especially nitrogen — overfeed aquatic plants that eventually die and decompose, leaving a large section of the Gulf with little or no oxygen each summer. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted that this year's dead zone will be roughly the size of Massachusetts.

Large storms can shrink the zone by churning the water column and replenishing oxygen levels in deeper areas. That could be a positive, if short-lived, outcome of Barry's rampage, Baustian said.

Yet even if this year's oxygen-depleted area winds up smaller than expected, historical data suggests that Barry — like other big storms — will flush additional nutrients into the Mississippi and other Gulf tributaries, leading to bigger dead zones in the long run, said Anna Michalak of the Carnegie Institution for Science in Stanford, California.

"If you get a few sprinkles over time, the water has time to infiltrate and there's not much runoff," said Michalak, who studies effects of climate change on water quality. "But a single extreme event overwhelms the capacity of the soil and the ecosystem to absorb it, and much of it ends up flowing down the rivers and ultimately off to the coast."

Even if Barry's winds remain barely powerful enough for the storm to qualify as a hurricane, they could topple lots of trees, their roots weakened by the saturated ground, said Tim Carruthers, coastal ecology director with the Water Institute. Also vulnerable are Louisiana's famed coastal marshes, already hammered by development and flood control measures that prevent natural coastal shoreline replenishment.

Scientists also will keep watch for stranded dolphins. About 290 have been found along the Gulf coast since Feb. 1 — triple the usual number — and nearly all have died.

It's unclear why, although one possibility is exposure to fresh water coursing into the Gulf from flooding rivers and a Louisiana spillway that diverts overflow from the Mississippi, said Teri Rowles, head of a NOAA program on stranded marine mammals.

The spillway, built in 1938 to provide a safety valve during flooding, has been open for a record number of days this year, said David Muth of the National Wildlife Federation's Gulf Restoration Program.

The surge of fresh water also endangers oysters, brown shrimp, speckled trout and other fish that require particular salinity levels, he said. Barry's deluge could make things worse — especially in light of more intense and frequent storms brought on by global warming.

"There are going to be short-term effects on the ecosystem," Muth said. "But what's out of whack is that this amount of rainfall is linked to a longer-term trend because of climate change, and that's disturbing."

More News

Grid
List

Couple charged after children found living in tent, fed raw hot dogs
Couple charged after children found living in tent, fed raw hot dogs
COLUMBIA — Maries County deputies arrested Cheryl “Lynn” Fales and Charles R. Fales, of St James for two counts of... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, July 14 2019 Jul 14, 2019 Sunday, July 14, 2019 9:26:00 PM CDT July 14, 2019 in News

Skydiving accident in Camden County leaves one person injured
Skydiving accident in Camden County leaves one person injured
COLUMBIA — The Camden County Sheriff's department has confirmed federal aviation officials will investigate a skydiving accident that injured one... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, July 14 2019 Jul 14, 2019 Sunday, July 14, 2019 8:01:00 PM CDT July 14, 2019 in Continuous News

Boat explosion in Shell Knob leaves several injured
Boat explosion in Shell Knob leaves several injured
COLUMBIA — Five were injured after a boat explosion Saturday afternoon at the fueling dock of Kings River Marina. ... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, July 14 2019 Jul 14, 2019 Sunday, July 14, 2019 7:23:00 PM CDT July 14, 2019 in News

Missouri River at Jefferson City dips below minor flood stage
Missouri River at Jefferson City dips below minor flood stage
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River at Jefferson City is now back below minor flood stage as of Saturday afternoon,... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, July 14 2019 Jul 14, 2019 Sunday, July 14, 2019 7:01:00 PM CDT July 14, 2019 in Continuous News

Ralls County deputies recover $45,000 worth of stolen equipment
Ralls County deputies recover $45,000 worth of stolen equipment
COLUMBIA — A major theft from an agricultural store in Pike County Missouri was thwarted by Ralls County Sheriff's Office... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, July 14 2019 Jul 14, 2019 Sunday, July 14, 2019 6:57:00 PM CDT July 14, 2019 in News

MoDOT plans informational meetings on Missouri River bridge project
MoDOT plans informational meetings on Missouri River bridge project
COLUMBIA — Drivers who use the I-70 bridge over the Missouri River near Rocheport will have three opportunities to ask... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, July 14 2019 Jul 14, 2019 Sunday, July 14, 2019 6:33:00 PM CDT July 14, 2019 in News

Manhattan power is back on hours later as governor calls outage unacceptable
Manhattan power is back on hours later as governor calls outage unacceptable
(CNN) -- Power was fully restored in New York early Sunday after an outage left parts of the city in... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, July 14 2019 Jul 14, 2019 Sunday, July 14, 2019 10:00:00 AM CDT July 14, 2019 in News

Hurricane Barry's rain and floods hammer Gulf environment
Hurricane Barry's rain and floods hammer Gulf environment
LOUISIANA (AP) - Hurricane Barry could affect the environment of the Gulf coast and Lower Mississippi Valley in numerous ways,... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, July 14 2019 Jul 14, 2019 Sunday, July 14, 2019 9:41:00 AM CDT July 14, 2019 in News

Alleged truck thief leads deputies on manhunt, is captured
Alleged truck thief leads deputies on manhunt, is captured
COLUMBIA — Deputies from the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office citizens can now rest easy after an investigation into a vehicle... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 13 2019 Jul 13, 2019 Saturday, July 13, 2019 5:50:00 PM CDT July 13, 2019 in News

Kids get creative in Columbia
Kids get creative in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Orr Street Studio hosted it's Second Saturday for Kids event Saturday afternoon. Organizers said the goal... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 13 2019 Jul 13, 2019 Saturday, July 13, 2019 2:14:00 PM CDT July 13, 2019 in News

Columbia dedicates new home of farmer's market
Columbia dedicates new home of farmer's market
COLUMBIA - Community leaders and project sponsors cut the ribbon off the MU Health Care Pavilion at Columbia's Agriculture Park... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 13 2019 Jul 13, 2019 Saturday, July 13, 2019 10:53:00 AM CDT July 13, 2019 in News

FEMA to go door-to-door in Chariton County Sunday after flooding
FEMA to go door-to-door in Chariton County Sunday after flooding
CHARITON COUNTY - FEMA representatives will visit Brunswick this Sunday, July 14 to help get neighbors signed up for assistance.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 13 2019 Jul 13, 2019 Saturday, July 13, 2019 10:10:41 AM CDT July 13, 2019 in Continuous News

Youth movement keeps Prairie Home Fair going
Youth movement keeps Prairie Home Fair going
PRAIRIE HOME - Prairie Home Fair organizers say there's an old saying that "once you get a job at the... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 7:52:00 PM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

Sheriff: Camdenton man accused of trafficking after huge stash found
Sheriff: Camdenton man accused of trafficking after huge stash found
COLUMBIA — Camden County deputies seized seven different kinds of drugs while executing a search warrant at a location on... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 6:56:00 PM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

Report: Facebook faces $5 billion fine over privacy violations
Report: Facebook faces $5 billion fine over privacy violations
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The FTC has voted to approve a fine of about $5 billion for Facebook over... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 5:38:55 PM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

Vigil held outside Boone County Jail to protest immigration camps
Vigil held outside Boone County Jail to protest immigration camps
COLUMBIA - More than 75 people gathered outside the Boone County Jail on Friday to protest human detention camps. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 2:46:00 PM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

Local school districts react to law changing school start dates
Local school districts react to law changing school start dates
ASHLAND - Administrators in several mid-Missouri school districts had mixed reactions to a new law pushing back school start dates.... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 2:15:00 PM CDT July 12, 2019 in News

UM System: New alliance to bring opportunities to Missouri
UM System: New alliance to bring opportunities to Missouri
COLUMBIA - A new global partnership announced by the UM System on Friday will bring more opportunities to Missouri, according... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 12:10:00 PM CDT July 12, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
11pm 77°
12am 75°
1am 74°
2am 73°