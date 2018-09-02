Hurricane Deck Bridge Looks to Open Ahead of Schedule

CAMDEN COUNTY - Construction of the Hurricane Deck Bridge in Camden County is ahead of schedule. Crews were pouring cement on the final portion of the bridge's deck Tuesday.

Missouri Department of Transportation area engineer Bob Lynch said, "There is a good chance we'll have the bridge open to traffic before the scheduled completion date, which is late 2013."

Lynch said the project is the last major bridge project scheduled for the Lake of the Ozarks region.

"Unfortunately, we won't be seeing too many more bridge projects of this caliber he to the severe decline in funding for transportation in Missouri," he added.

"Our project team is targeting somewhere around the Labor Day holiday so three months ahead of schdule," said Vice President of American Bridge Company, Scott Gammon.

Gammon said the $32.3 million bridge still needs some work before it can be open.

"At this point we are installing expansion joints in the bridge."

Engineers hope to have the bridge open by Labor Day. The old bridge will be demolished in the spring of 2014.