Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico's Yucatan
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta is getting bigger fast and speeding up as it takes aim at Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.
It's now a Category 4 hurricane with top winds of 130 mph (215 kph). Forecasters now expect Delta to slam into beach resorts from Tulum to Cozumel with an extremely dangerous storm surge of up to 9 feet and even higher waves.
Once it leaves Mexico, Delta is expected to grow into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches the U.S. coast, where landfall could happen Friday.
It should make for a very wet weekend across much of the southeastern United States.
