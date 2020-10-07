Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico's Yucatan

13 hours 38 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 11:43:00 AM CDT October 06, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta is getting bigger fast and speeding up as it takes aim at Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

It's now a Category 4 hurricane with top winds of 130 mph (215 kph). Forecasters now expect Delta to slam into beach resorts from Tulum to Cozumel with an extremely dangerous storm surge of up to 9 feet and even higher waves.

Once it leaves Mexico, Delta is expected to grow into a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches the U.S. coast, where landfall could happen Friday.

It should make for a very wet weekend across much of the southeastern United States.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia College sweeps soccer doubleheader
Columbia College sweeps soccer doubleheader
COLUMBIA- The Columbia College soccer teams earned a sweep of Missouri Baptist on Tuesday night at Marvin Owens Field. ... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 11:05:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in Sports

EmVP: WWII veteran honored on 100th birthday with parade
EmVP: WWII veteran honored on 100th birthday with parade
COLUMBIA - Dozens of cars drove by Ed McComb's home on Saturday to celebrate his 100th birthday. The WWII... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 7:20:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Contact tracers struggle with getting people to answer calls
Contact tracers struggle with getting people to answer calls
MISSOURI- A Miller County Health Center Facebook post noted the importance of people returning their call. Contact tracers report... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 6:40:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Missouri court urged to strike down ballot notarization
Missouri court urged to strike down ballot notarization
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Voting rights advocates are urging the Missouri Supreme Court to strike down a ballot notarization... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 6:33:37 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

MU Chancellor says student protesters could face sanctions
MU Chancellor says student protesters could face sanctions
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is cracking down on protesters who violate University policies and guidelines. In an... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 6:26:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

CPS could start in-person learning in phases starting in two weeks
CPS could start in-person learning in phases starting in two weeks
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education met for a special session Tuesday afternoon. CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 5:12:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 after cancer battle
Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 after cancer battle
(CNN) -- Eddie Van Halen, the renowned lead guitarist of iconic rock group Van Halen, has died, according to a... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 5:01:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters
St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the St. Louis couple who displayed guns while hundreds of racial... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 4:17:21 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Special education teachers adapt to virtual learning
Special education teachers adapt to virtual learning
COLUMBIA - Some special education students have a hard time with online learning, but they're not alone. Their special... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 3:38:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Missouri to host LSU due to threatening weather
UPDATE: Missouri to host LSU due to threatening weather
COLUMBIA – UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: Sources have confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports that the Missouri at LSU football game has... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 3:35:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in Sports

Hickman vs Rock Bridge football game delayed to Oct. 17
Hickman vs Rock Bridge football game delayed to Oct. 17
COLUMBIA- The Hickman vs. Rock Bridge football game originally scheduled for Friday October 16 has been delayed to Saturday October... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 2:54:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in Sports

Trump calls for stimulus negotiations to stop until after Election Day
Trump calls for stimulus negotiations to stop until after Election Day
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump has ordered his negotiators to halt talks over a new stimulus package, after the two... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 2:41:33 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

SSM Health gives 'community health improvement' grant to Catholic Charities
SSM Health gives 'community health improvement' grant to Catholic Charities
JEFFERSON CITY - SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation awarded over $120,000 to Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 2:06:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Senior Pentagon leadership quarantining after exposure to coronavirus
Senior Pentagon leadership quarantining after exposure to coronavirus
(CNN) -- The top U.S. general, Gen. Mark Milley, and several members of the Pentagon's senior leadership are quarantining after... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 1:46:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

UPDATE: New Blessing Box to be unveiled Friday in Columbia
UPDATE: New Blessing Box to be unveiled Friday in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Mary Lee Johnston Community Learning Center, along with Pastor James Gray and the members of Zeta Phi... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 12:47:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

$5 million scratcher sold in Columbia to Florida man
$5 million scratcher sold in Columbia to Florida man
COLUMBIA- A Missouri Lottery '$5,000,000 Cash Extravaganza' scratcher ticket was sold at Breaktime on Conley Road. The scratcher revealed... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 12:42:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Family of Melissa Peskey offer $50,000 reward in relation to her murder
Family of Melissa Peskey offer $50,000 reward in relation to her murder
BOONE COUNTY - The family of Melissa Peskey is now offering a $50,000 reward for information on her death nearly... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 12:05:00 PM CDT October 06, 2020 in News

Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico's Yucatan
Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico's Yucatan
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta is getting bigger fast and speeding up as it takes aim at Mexico's Yucatan... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 Tuesday, October 06, 2020 11:43:00 AM CDT October 06, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 61°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 59°
3am 59°
4am 58°
5am 57°