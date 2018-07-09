Hurricane Jova Becomes a Major Storm in Pacific

MIAMI (AP) - Hurricane Jova has strengthened to a major storm in the Pacific as it heads toward Mexico's coast. Jova's maximum sustained winds have increased early Monday to near 120 mph (195 kph) with some additional strengthening forecast in the next day or so.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the coast of Mexico from Punta San Telmo northward to Cabo Corrientes. Also, a tropical storm warning is in effect for Lazaro Cardenas northward to south of Punta San Telmo.

Jova is centered about 265 miles (430 kilometers) southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and is moving east near 5 mph (7 kph).

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Irwin is swirling farther out in the Pacific with winds near 50 mph (85 kph).