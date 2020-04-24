Hurricane responders from Missouri remember challenges, community

1 year 3 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, December 29 2018 Dec 29, 2018 Saturday, December 29, 2018 1:20:00 PM CST December 29, 2018 in News
By: Tana Kelley, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

BOONE COUNTY - Fallen trees, downed power lines, clogged roads and hundreds of people needing rescue: For some Missouri emergency responders, it was, in many ways, just a part of their job.

Two members of Missouri Task Force One and a lineman from Three Rivers Electric  remember their days in the aftermath of hurricanes Florence and Michael.

“We were the first people in some of these areas and just hearing multiple different folks, how excited they were for somebody to come and check on them,” said Adam Stoffer, the logistics manager on Missouri Task Force One.

He said there is typically four hours between the time the task force gets a call and when members are packed and ready to leave. If they are flying, that time increases to six hours.

Some storms are more predictable than others, so the task force gets a warning ahead of time. In those situations, they will deploy the next day. 

“Just because it’s a hurricane, they’re not all the same,” said Doug Westhoff, a task force leader.

Before deploying, members research the area and the storm, pack food, showers and equipment, and load six boats onto trailers. 

Once they get to an affected area, they set up camp on flat land, usually a parking lot. They also communicate with local crews and state agencies on what they need to do.

For linemen, the day starts at 4:30 a.m. and goes until late at night.

Jim Klouzek is a former foreman with Three Rivers Electric Cooperative. He was one of four linemen who responded to Hurricane Michael. 

He remembers the amount of debris they had to get through on the roads. 

“They had lots of trees on the lines, lots of wires down and lots of broken poles,” he said.

Power was out around the area, including one with 52,000 meters.

“I think they only had on like 800 people yet. So the whole thing was out,” Klouzek said. “They were in pretty bad shape.” 

Westhoff said saving lives doesn't just involve water rescues or evacuations. 

“A team actually interacted with somebody who was stung by a bee and having an anaphylactic reaction."

He said the response team had the only doctor around for miles.

"They were probably two to three hours from any kind of medical aid,” Westhoff said. “That’s truly a life saved.”

Klouzek said the community was extremely grateful.

“I mean everywhere you went, like whenever we would stop and start working on something, the people will come out with cookies and water," he said. "Everybody was really nice. Everybody wanted to fix you dinner."

One gas station worker gave the members of Missouri Task Force One as much gas as they wanted with a promise to pay back months later. 

They all said it is rewarding to work in hurricane zones, but also hard to leave family at home at a moment's notice.

“It’s all about support and when you’re home you make it worth your while because you may have to leave tomorrow,” Stoffer said.

Westhoff said, "It’s a lifestyle that we lead and it's challenging at times.” 

More News

Grid
List

What women need most after giving birth, especially now
What women need most after giving birth, especially now
(CNN) -- Becoming a mother is a variable experience, fluctuating in its joys and challenges before, during and after birth.... More >>
54 minutes ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 11:19:54 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

22 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Missouri prison
22 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Missouri prison
O’FALLON, MO. (AP) — Nearly two dozen inmates at a prison in southeast Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus,... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 10:33:00 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in Top Stories

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Chariton County reports new positive case of COVID-19
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Chariton County reports new positive case of COVID-19
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 9:41:00 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in Top Stories

Lysol maker: Please don't drink our cleaning products
Lysol maker: Please don't drink our cleaning products
(CNN) -- The company that makes Lysol is urging customers not to consume its cleaning products after President Donald Trump... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 8:18:00 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Local band continuing to practice quarantine-style
Local band continuing to practice quarantine-style
COLUMBIA - While many local bands have decided to cancel their performances and put a pause on practices due to... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 7:24:00 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

Fauci thanks NFL for following social distancing guidelines with virtual draft
Fauci thanks NFL for following social distancing guidelines with virtual draft
(CNN) -- Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci made a video appearance during Thursday's NFL draft , thanking the... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 Friday, April 24, 2020 6:19:00 AM CDT April 24, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: New online tool helps you find farm fresh food
COVID-19 Town Hall: New online tool helps you find farm fresh food
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Lorin Fahrmeier, MU Extension’s Farm to Institution project coordinator, about a new online tool... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 10:22:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson to local leaders: hold off on easing restrictions until May 4
Gov. Parson to local leaders: hold off on easing restrictions until May 4
JEFFERSON CITY- On the same day that Columbia and Boone County announced plans to begin to dial back its stay-at-home... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 5:29:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

COU asking for opinions on proposed new terminal designs
COU asking for opinions on proposed new terminal designs
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport has revealed three proposed designs for the new airport terminal. Renderings of the design... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 4:21:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Columbia Public Schools will not hold in-person summer school
Columbia Public Schools will not hold in-person summer school
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools announced Thursday they will not be holding in-person summer school this year due to the... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 3:12:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

New Columbia stay-at-home order helps non-essential retail businesses
New Columbia stay-at-home order helps non-essential retail businesses
COLUMBIA - A new stay-at-home order, which has been issued by Stephanie Browning, director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 3:04:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Fulton Medical Center donating disinfectants to community
Fulton Medical Center donating disinfectants to community
FULTON - In early March, Fulton Medical Center (FMC) installed a system to begin producing a disinfectant solution. Now, FMC... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 2:22:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Missing man from Howard County had last contact in July
Missing man from Howard County had last contact in July
HOWARD COUNTY - The Howard County Sheriff is asking the public for any information regarding the whereabouts of Cornell Craig-Baker,... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 1:59:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Positive COVID-19 cases nearly double in Moniteau County, worrying small businesses
Positive COVID-19 cases nearly double in Moniteau County, worrying small businesses
CALIFORNIA - There are now 52 positive cases of COVID-19 in California, Mo., nearly double the number of cases from... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 1:47:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Bill Flores appointed Boone County Director of Resource Management
Bill Flores appointed Boone County Director of Resource Management
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission appointed Bill Flores as the new Director of Resource Management beginning May 4. ... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 1:44:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Luetkemeyer responds to the Paycheck Protection Program
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Luetkemeyer responds to the Paycheck Protection Program
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 1:20:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News

Rainbow House providing essential care to essential workers
Rainbow House providing essential care to essential workers
COLUMBIA - Essential workers have a lot on their plates, going in to work day-in and day-out, but now one... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:45:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 66°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
1pm 64°
2pm 61°
3pm 61°
4pm 61°