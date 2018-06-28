"Hurry, hurry:" Las Vegas police officers describe storming gunman's room

8 months 2 weeks 4 days ago Monday, October 09 2017 Oct 9, 2017 Monday, October 09, 2017 12:06:00 PM CDT October 09, 2017 in News
By: Darran Simon, CNN
An improvised team of Las Vegas police officers -- two K-9 officers, a detective and a SWAT team member -- converged on the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on October 1, as Stephen Paddock was firing into a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers.

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - An improvised team of Las Vegas police officers -- two K-9 officers, a detective and a SWAT team member -- converged on the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on October 1, as Stephen Paddock was firing into a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers.

"I think they prevented a thousand deaths, and I think it's important for the American public to understand that," Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday.

Lombardo had traveled to Mumbai, India, after the November 2008 terrorist attacks on hotels and other sites that left 164 people dead. The sheriff gleaned insight from the trip, he said, and the department now reacts more quickly to such shootings, forming a team to "cease the action'' of the assailant.

"Before we were trained to form a perimeter and hope for the best," Lombardo said. "Now we're trained to gather up and go get it."

Racing to the Mandalay Bay

Detective Matthew Donaldson was doing paperwork when radio calls went out reporting an active shooter. He jumped in a car and drove 9 miles to the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, he said in the "60 Minutes" interview.

Donaldson ran the last few blocks to the hotel, he said, but he ditched the cowboy boots he was wearing in the casino because they hurt his feet.

"I was faster barefoot and I was going to be more effective barefoot," he said.

Not far away, K-9 officers Dave Newton and Sgt. Joshua Bitsko were training dogs when they heard the radio call.

"I just yelled to these guys, 'Let's go. There is an active shooter,'" Bitsko recalled saying.

The pair drove to the scene. At the hotel, they met up with Levi Hancock, a SWAT officer who was armed with explosives, and zeroed in on the 32nd floor, where other officers had pinpointed the shooting. Bitsko thought there might have been more than one gunman.

By that time, Paddock had shot through the door at Jesus Campos, a Mandalay Bay security officer who had gone to respond to an alarm, striking him in the leg. Police said that Paddock stopped firing on the crowd after Campos approached his door.

'Hurry but be quiet'

The four-man team found the stairwell door to Paddock's hallway barricaded.

"He had screwed shut the door with a piece of metal and some screws in the stairwell going out to the hallway right by his door," Bitsko recalled.

The SWAT officer used a pry bar to pop the door open, Newton said.

Down the hall, the door to Paddock's room was riddled with bullet holes.

"It looked like Swiss cheese," Newton said.

The SWAT team member quietly set explosives to blow open the door, hoping not to arouse the shooter's suspicions, said Newton.

"Hurry, hurry -- hurry but be quiet," Newton remembered saying.

They didn't know where Paddock was in the room. Bitsko said it was like a "deadly game of hide and seek."

"I remember thinking, 'Man, I wish I had my dog with me because it's nice to have him lead the team,'" Bitsko said.

"Breach. Breach. Breach," someone said on the police radio.

The explosion set off alarms. The door was open, and the group swarmed the room.

Inside, the officers found drills and other tools, along with drill bits, phones, laptops, guns and ammunition. They also discovered Paddock's body.

'Tripping over guns'

The room smelled like gunpowder, Bitsko recalled.

"We were tripping over guns," he said.

Authorities recovered 23 guns from Paddock's room, police said.

Officers also found a handwritten note with calculations of distance and trajectory from his window to the crowd below, Newton said.

Authorities have received more than 1,000 tips, but are still struggling to determine what motivated Paddock, who didn't have a criminal record, to carry out the attack.

"He had tool boxes and power tools to run wires for his surveillance system. Everything that he had, it took him days to finish," Bitsko said.

'Blood dripping on my hand'

The FBI searched Paddock's Mesquite, Nevada, home early Sunday, Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner told CNN. In the evening, the lights along the famed Las Vegas Strip dimmed for 11 minutes to honor the victims and heroes of the attack at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, which left 58 people dead and injured nearly 500.

Las Vegas Detective Casey Clarkson was not part of the team that breached the hotel room, but he was among those injured in the shooting, he told "60 Minutes."

Crouched below on the street, Clarkson recalled the bullets were like white sparks, "like powder almost ... hitting the concrete, hitting the van." Clarkson was grazed in the neck.

The rounds rained down next to the officers at street level. Clarkson wondered how the shooter could be so accurate, he said. He remembered becoming lightheaded.

"It was already ... blood dripping off my hand," he said.

But he wanted to help as many people as possible, he said. So he stayed.

More News

Grid
List

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Authorities ask for help finding missing woman with schizophrenia
Authorities ask for help finding missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a missing 64-year-old woman, on Thursday.... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 94°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
2pm 97°
3pm 98°
4pm 95°
5pm 93°