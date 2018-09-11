Husband kills man, self during domestic dispute

MACON (AP) — Police in north-central Missouri's Macon said a man intent on causing harm to his estranged wife shot and killed a man at the home she was visiting before killing himself.

Authorities said 40-year-old Scott Speichinger of Meadville and 38-year-old Jared McKinney of Cairo died at the scene of the shooting shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police said that McKinney apparently went a residence in search of his estranged wife when he shot and killed Speichinger as that victim was leaving the home. Police said McKinney tried to force his way inside, but the homeowner told another occupant to call 911 and retreated to a safe part of the home. Police said that's when McKinney shot and killed himself.

Autopsies are pending.