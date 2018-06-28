Husband of Missing Missouri Woman Claims Innocence

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - The husband of a southeast Missouri woman who has been missing since June 1 says he did nothing wrong and is hoping his wife will return.

Clay Waller told The Southeast Missourian that police should stop focusing on him and start looking for the person responsible for the disappearance of Jacque Sue Waller. The couple was in the midst of a divorce and she was last seen near Clay Waller's home in Jackson.

Police have named Waller a person of interest in the disappearance of his wife of 15 years.

Waller says his truck has been vandalized numerous times and he was recently shot in the leg with a pellet gun. He accused police of threatening him.

Jackson Police Department chief James Humphreys called Waller's allegation ludicrous.

Photo courtesy of Southeast Missourian Newspaper