Husband of missing woman drove in remote MidMo before reporting disappearance

6 hours 51 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 12:29:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News
By: Alexandria William, KOMU 8 Reporter

BOONE COUNTY - Joseph Elledge has officially been charged with child abuse while police continue to investigative the disappearance of his wife Mengqi Ji Elledge. 

According to court documents, after she went missing, Joseph, who is an MU student, waited a day and a half to report her disappearance.

The probable cause statement now shows "during the time between when Joseph said M.E. went missing and the time he made the report he took a long drive through unfamiliar remote areas of Mid-Missouri."

After the child abuse incident, Mengqi Ji questioned Joseph about the bruising on the child's buttocks, but at the time he denied it.

He later admitted his wife was not home at the time of the incident, and he tried to distract the child from crying by pinching them.

After the incident, Mengqi Ji "wanted to contact the police about the incident, but Joseph promised he would never do it again so she gave him another chance," the probable cause statement said.

Court documents say the injury does not appear to be consistent with a pinch of tight holding but appears like a bruise that would come from some sort of strike. 

Joseph Elledge appeared in court earlier today, where he pleaded not guilty. His next court hearing is scheduled for November 5.

More News

Grid
List

Final week to visit local pumpkin patches
Final week to visit local pumpkin patches
BOONVILLE - Time is running out to go pick your pumpkins for the rest of the Fall season! Local pumpkin... More >>
42 minutes ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 6:38:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

Two families bringing new flavors to Columbia
Two families bringing new flavors to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Two new family oriented businesses in Columbia hope to bring new flavors to the community. Paleteria El... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 5:09:25 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

Blue ribbon panel on Missouri hyperloop project presents their plan
Blue ribbon panel on Missouri hyperloop project presents their plan
COLUMBIA — Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, and members of a special blue ribbon panel on the Missouri Hyperloop... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 4:36:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

Hearing begins on fate of Missouri's lone abortion clinic
Hearing begins on fate of Missouri's lone abortion clinic
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patient safety at Missouri's only abortion clinic is the point of contention at a state... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 3:12:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

Women eSports athletes discuss prejudice in gaming culture
Women eSports athletes discuss prejudice in gaming culture
COLUMBIA - Market data by Statista shows the number of women in gaming is steadily rising. In 2006, female gamers... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 3:00:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

CPS announces STEM exchange program with Japan
CPS announces STEM exchange program with Japan
COLUMBIA - A Columbia delegation recently returned from a week-long trip to Columbia's Japanese sister city, Hakusan City. Among... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 2:41:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

Officer discharges Taser on partner while arresting suspect
Officer discharges Taser on partner while arresting suspect
COLUMBIA - During an attempt to take a suspect into custody a Columbia Police Officer misfired his Taser and hit... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 2:24:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

Prolonged Missouri River flooding could last all winter
Prolonged Missouri River flooding could last all winter
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Flooding along the Missouri River has stretched on for seven months in places and could endure... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 1:40:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

911 service disrupted in Boone County
911 service disrupted in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - A cut CenturyLink fiber caused a potential 911 service disruption Monday, according to Boone County Joint Communications.... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 12:33:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

Husband of missing woman drove in remote MidMo before reporting disappearance
Husband of missing woman drove in remote MidMo before reporting disappearance
BOONE COUNTY - Joseph Elledge has officially been charged with child abuse while police continue to investigative the disappearance of... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 12:29:00 PM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

Columbia's new adult high school is open for business
Columbia's new adult high school is open for business
COLUMBIA - Adults who did not receive a high school diploma will now have the opportunity. The MERS Goodwill... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 Monday, October 28, 2019 3:36:00 AM CDT October 28, 2019 in News

Coach Cuonzo Martin joins Sports Xtra to talk border war renewal
Coach Cuonzo Martin joins Sports Xtra to talk border war renewal
COLUMBIA — Missouri Basketball Coach Cuonzo Martin stopped by Sports Xtra with Chris Gervino to talk about the Tigers upcoming... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 8:50:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Tracking Halloween winter weather
UPDATE: Tracking Halloween winter weather
COLUMBIA - The first snowflakes of the season may arrive in mid-Missouri this week. There are many factors to consider... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 8:00:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in Weather

Local eSports experts speak to concerns and skepticism
Local eSports experts speak to concerns and skepticism
COLUMBIA — eSports is experiencing a season of unprecedented growth. Some experts predict it will exceed a global market value... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 6:47:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

Neighbors react to missing woman's husband arrest
Neighbors react to missing woman's husband arrest
COLUMBIA - Neighbors said they are shocked after a missing Columbia woman's husband, Joseph Elledge, was arrested for abuse or... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 5:11:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

Columbia city council candidates can file to run this week
Columbia city council candidates can file to run this week
COLUMBIA — Tuesday marks the first day candidates can file a petition to run for Ward 1 or Ward 5... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 4:28:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News

Howloween raises money and awareness for adoptable dogs
Howloween raises money and awareness for adoptable dogs
COLUMBIA - Paws 4 A Cause hosted a Howloween Trick and Treat Spectacular at Stephen’s Lake Park on Sunday. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 4:03:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in Continuous News

Boone County drug take back event nets over 800 pounds of drugs
Boone County drug take back event nets over 800 pounds of drugs
COLUMBIA — Boone County's prescription drug take back event collected 853 pounds of medication over the weekend, the fourth largest... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 27 2019 Oct 27, 2019 Sunday, October 27, 2019 3:57:00 PM CDT October 27, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
8pm 47°
9pm 47°
10pm 45°
11pm 43°