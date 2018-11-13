Husband Sentenced for Murder of Wife

That sentence handed down today, in Phelps County Circuit Court. Daniel Stewart was convicted of second-degree murder in July, for the May 2003 death of his wife, Kathy. The body of the popular school counselor was found dumped along a creek bed, a few days after she was reported missing. An autopsy showed she had been asphyxiated. The case was moved to Phelps County on a change of venue. The state had requested a life sentence for Stewart; his attorneys had asked for ten to 15 years.