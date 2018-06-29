Hwy 24 Closure Worries Salisbury Residents

1 decade 2 years 7 months ago Wednesday, November 16 2005 Nov 16, 2005 Wednesday, November 16, 2005 7:47:38 AM CST November 16, 2005 in News

A short strip of highway halfway between Salisbury and Moberly might get some new bridges. Worried residents are speaking out against the plan.

For most drivers, Hwy 24 looks like every other road. But for residents of Salisbury and Clifton Hill, Hwy 24 is their life line.

"It's where most of our traffic goes. Our trauma center is in Moberly, it's the closest one for us," Salisbury resident Gene Wright said.

That's just one of the reasons closing Hwy 24 to replace two bridges worries residents. MODOT plans say the work would take three months to complete.

Residents say the closing will inconvenience commuters.

"It's bringing an imposition on people that live here as far as those that drive to jobs, to Moberly and Columbia," Salisbury resident Saralyn Alberson said.

MODOT says it will schedule the construction during the summer to ease the trouble. But residents say there must be better ways to rebuild.

"The bridges do need to be replaced. But I think there's better options than shutting the bridges down completely and re-routing traffic," Alberson said.

The mayor of Clifton Hill said he is willing to take the issue to Jefferson City if MODOT doesn't change its plan.

The proposed renovation would start summer 2008 and would cost $3.6 million.

