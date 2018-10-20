Hy-Vee, food supplier recall products for Listeria, Salmonella concerns

COLUMBIA - Two Midwest companies issued separate food recalls this week for bacterial contamination concerns.

Hy-Vee said its supplier, McCain Foods, recalled its caramelized mushrooms and fire-roasted tomatoes for possible Listeria and Salmonella contamination. These foods are used in six Hy-Vee products:

Hy-Vee Bacon Wrapped Cowgirl Chicken Grillers

Hy-Vee Fire Roasted Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella Twice Baked Potato

Hy-Vee Cowgirl Chicken Griller Patty

Hy-Vee Gourmet Steakhouse Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Hy-Vee Ground Beef Sliders Mushroom & Swiss

Caito Foods said its corn supplier recalled the corn used in the company's ready-to-eat salad products for Listeria and Salmonella concerns:

good & deLISH sante fe style salad with chicken

Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken

FRESH Garden HIGHWAY SALADS SANTA FE STYLE SALAD WITH CHICKEN

good to go! Chipotle Chicken Bowl

FRESH Garden HIGHWAY Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken

Caito Foods supplies some Missouri grocery stores and has not yet said which stores received these products.

The companies said all of the products affected have a best by date of Oct. 21, 2018 or earlier.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses in connection to these products.

Customers are urged not to eat these products. Hy-Vee said it is offering full refunds for its affected products.