Hy-Vee recalls six trail mix products

WEST DES MOINES, IA- Hy-Vee, based in Des Moines, IA, is recalling six trail mix products including Berry, Caramel Cashew Honey Crunch, Dark Chocolate Cranberry, Mountain, and Santa Fe styles. The recall is due to a possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly and people with a weakened immune system. Though, healthy people are also at risk with short-term symptoms including a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Women that are pregnant should be extra cautious since the listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

At the moment there are no reported illnesses in connection with these products.