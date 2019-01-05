Hy-Vee recalls some cheesecakes

COLUMIA - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling cheesecakes made with Diamond Crystal Brands cheesecake mix because of potential Salmonella contamination.

The company learned of the problem when it got a letter from the supplier Friday, a statement said.

The recall includes 32 varieties of cheesecakes in both 8-ounce and 32-ounce packages with "best if used by" dates of Dec. 6 through Jan. 11.

The mixture was distributed to 117 of Hy-Vee’s grocery stores across in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.