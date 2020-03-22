Hy-Vee sets $1 million goal to help local food banks restock shelves

DES MOINES, Iowa - Hy-Vee, Inc. set a goal Saturday evening to raise $1 million to help local food banks restock shelves during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company will launch the campaign Monday, according to a news release,

Customers can donate a dollar or more to help local food banks when they check out. For every dollar raised, Hy-Vee will match it, up to $500,000.

Customers can also make donations in pre-set increments when using Hy-Vee Aisles Online. All funds will then be collected at the store level on a weekly basis and provided to local food banks to help replenish their stock every week.

“In today’s uncertain times, we want to keep our local food banks stocked with the essentials that individuals and families need,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “By partnering with our customers, our goal is to raise $1 million for our food bank partners so they can continue their operations throughout this crisis.”

The company’s match will come from Hy-Vee’s One Step program, which is funded by proceeds from the sales of select Hy-Vee products to assist those in need.

The company will accept donations at checkout March 23 until April 30.

Each Hy-Vee location has selected a local food bank that will receive the monetary donations, as many stores already have relationships with local agencies that are committed to meeting the needs of residents facing food insecurity in their areas.