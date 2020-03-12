Hy-Vee to close fulfillment centers in Missouri, three other states

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Supermarket chain Hy-Vee is closing four centers that fulfill online orders in Missouri, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska, all but one of them brand new, putting several hundred people out of work.

Christina Gayman, a company spokeswoman, said in a statement that fulfillment centers couldn't provide the “full assortment of products, personalized shoppers and same-day pickup" that customers wanted.

Nearly 600 workers in Kansas City, Missouri, more than 300 in the Twin City suburb of Eagan, Minnesota, and nearly 370 in Urbandale, Iowa, could lose their jobs, although some might be allowed to transfer, according to notices from the company.