Hy-Vee to recall garden salad product after potential Cyclospora contamination

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA- Hy-Vee is recalling its 12 oz.Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product due to the potential that may be contaminated with Cyclospora, a parasite that can affect the intestinal tract and cause diarrhea.

The West Des Moines company was notified of the possible contamination when Fresh Express–which manufactures the product–announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) have been investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest section of the United States.

Symptoms of Cyclospora begin an average of seven days after ingestion watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever.

The product was distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. No other Hy-Vee food items are impacted by this recall.

Hy-Vee has not received any reports of illness due to consumption of its Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad. Customers who purchased this product should discard it or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.