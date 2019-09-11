Hy-Vee warns of milk in several Mealtime entrees, issues voluntary recall

COLUMBIA - Hy-Vee is warning consumers of a voluntary recall of several Hy-Vee Mealtime Asian Entrees because of a undeclared milk allergen.

Seven of its entrees are on the list after discovering the liquid egg used to make fried rice contains milk. That's not declared on the product label.

The voluntary recall includes varieties of Asian dishes in 16-ounce or 20-ounce plastic containers and best if used by dates of Sept. 14 and 15, 2019.

No one has reported having any reactions after eating these products. Anyone worried about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin all received the product.

Below is a list of products that are being voluntarily recalled.

General's Chicken 20 ounces

Sesame Chicken 20 ounces

Sweet Orange Chicken 20 ounces

Mongolian-Style Beef 20 ounces

Cashew Chicken 20 ounces

Beef with Broccoli 20 ounces

Fried Rice 16 ounces

All have lot codes of 19250 or 19251. This can be found on the label on the bottom of the plastic container.

In a news release, the company said it removed the product from stores' shelves out of an abundance caution as soon as it discovered the situation.

All other Asian items of the same variety but with different lot codes are not affected by the voluntary recall.

Customers who purchased any of these products should throw them away or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.