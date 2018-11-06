Hydrochloric Acid Trailer Explodes in Sikeston

SIKESTON (AP) - Crews will be working for several days to clean up hydrochloric acid that spilled when a trailer exploded at a Sikeston power plant.

Sikeston police say in a news release that no injuries were reported when a trailer exploded Sunday morning at the Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities power plant. About 7,500 gallons of the acid spilled after the accident.

Police say residents living near the plant were never in any danger.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the pressurized container to fail.

The Southeast Missourian reports cleanup of the spill is expected to take several days.