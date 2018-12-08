Hyperloop One: Missouri among top 5 for high-speed track

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An official from a company working to commercialize high-speed Hyperloop transportation says Missouri is among the top five contenders for a track.

Hyperloop One Global Head of Policy Dan Katz told The Associated Press Thursday that Missouri now is among the company's top five options, if not among the top three. Hyperloop technology comprises a tubular track through which a train-like pod carrying passengers or cargo travels at high speeds.

Missouri last month didn't earn a spot in a top 10 list of possible future routes. But Missouri Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann told AP he expects the state to rise to the top of the list if it completes an estimated $1.5 million, privately funded feasibility study.

Hyperloop One's Katz said Colorado and Texas also are conducting feasibility studies.