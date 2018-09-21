Hyundai Sonata's and Santa Fe's Recalled

Hyundai is recalling certain model year 2012-2013 Hyundai Sonatas passenger cars, manufactured from January 24, 2012, through June 21, 2012.

Hyundai is also recalling certain model year 2007 through 2009 Santa Fe vehicles manufactured from April 19, 2006,

through July 7, 2008.

The curtain side airbags on the Hyundai Sonata's may inflate without deployment command due to an error during manufacturing. It may also increase the risk of injury to occupants of the vehicle. Additionally, an unexpected deployment would be a significant driver distraction and would limit the driver's visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. Hyundai dealers will notify owners, and dealers will replace the curtain side airbags free of charge.

The Hyundai Santa Fe's occupant classification system (OCS) may need recalibration to accurately detect small statured adults. Improper classification or detection may cause the front passenger airbag not to deploy in the event of a crash,

increasing the risk of injury to the front passenger. Hyundai will notify owners, and dealers will update the classification software free of charge.

Customers may contact The National Highway Traffic Safety Vehicle Safety Administrations Hotline at 1-888-327-4236