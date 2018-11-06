I-29 in NW Mo. Shut Down by Serious Accident



ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Two people are dead and northbound lanes of Interstate 29 near St. Joseph are closed after a multi-vehicle accident.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe says the accident about 5:30 a.m. Thursday occurred about four miles south of Highway 229 in St. Joseph. A major crash team is on the scene to investigate.

Lowe says the accident involved three tractor-trailers, two passenger cars and a 16-passenger van. He says traffic backed up from a previous crash apparently contributed the accident but the exact cause is not yet known.

Traffic is being re-routed at Faucett.

Video from the scene shows a passenger van slammed into the back of a semi-trailer truck. The front half of the van is completely destroyed.