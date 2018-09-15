I-44 Reopens After Truck Spills Hazardous Materials

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

STRAFFORD (AP) - Traffic is moving again on Interstate 44 east of Strafford, more than four hours after an 18-wheeler hauling hazardous materials crashed and caught fire. The highway patrol says the semi was carrying pool chemicals -- including hydrochloric acid -- when it collided with a truck and trailer. Troopers say even though traffic is moving, drivers still have to pass by the charred remains. No one was hurt in the crash, and DNR officials say the chemicals are no longer a concern. Westbound I-44 was closed for much of the morning while Haz-mat crews cleaned up the mess.