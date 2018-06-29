I-44 Reopens Early in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Interstate 44 is open again through Springfield, more than one day ahead of schedule. The interstate shut down just after midnight today, for the removal of the old northbound U-S 65 bridge. The Missouri Department of Transportation had expected the work could last into early Monday morning. But it was completed by 9:30 tonight, and the highway has been open since before 10 p.m. Only one accident has been reported on the detour routes through the city.