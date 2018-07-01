I-55 Bandit Turns Himself Over to FBI

ST. LOUIS - A serial bank robber suspected of crimes in five states has turned himself in to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI announced Wednesday that 19-year-old Andrew Maberry, of O'Fallon, Ill., was arrested and charged with one federal count of bank robbery in a July heist at Commerce Bank in the St. Louis suburb of Arnold. His surrender came less than 24 hours after the FBI started a publicity campaign and dubbed Maberry the "I-55 Bandit."

The FBI says Maberry is suspected of 10 robberies and attempts at two other banks since May in Illinois, Missouri, Maryland, West Virginia and Tennessee. Some of the crimes occurred near Interstate 55.

The FBI did not disclose the amount of money taken.

It wasn't immediately clear if Maberry had an attorney.