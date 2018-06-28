I-70 bridges construction complete earlier than planned

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation is celebrating the completion of the I-70 bridges project.

The $17.5 million project began last August and included replacing three bridges in Columbia. Bridges over Garth Avenue, Range Line Street and Business Loop 70/West Boulevard were all replaced.

Some of the bridges dated back in 1957. An average of 80,000 cars drive over them each day.

The assistant district engineer for MoDOT's central district, Travis Koestner, is pleased with how quickly the project was completed.

“The roadway is open for traffic. Really, we’re talking about an overall completion date of October first for the project when we looked at it and all lanes were open to traffic around August first,” said Koestner.

The interchanges at Range Line Street and Business Loop were also improved.

MoDOT will hold a public ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 Friday morning in the parking lot of Aldi’s.