I-70 Closed after Truck Overturned

COLUMBIA - Parts of I-70 near the 63 connector were closed after a tractor-trailer containing chemicals overturned Friday morning.

Battalion Chief Brad Frazier of the Columbia Fire Department said the truck was carrying 73 hundred gallons of Anhydrous Ammonia. None of the chemicals leaked out of the tank. 20 gallons of Diesel did spill, but the fire department got it contained and it didn't enter any water ways.

The driver was extracted from the truck and taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.