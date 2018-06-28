I-70 closes after fatal semi truck fire, accident

COLUMBIA - A tractor trailer accident in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 120 killed one person and caused significant delays Monday. The semi truck started on fire and was still smoking several hours later.

There was one confirmed fatality. Two females were transported to University Hospital, both were in stable condition.

Two semi trucks and one SUV were involved in the accident. One semi was carrying wood and the other was carrying mail.

I-70 eastbound was at a standstill as of early in the afternoon until traffic was redirected back toward the exit ramp of I-70 and Route J. Redirected traffic was slow after the lunch hour and people got out of their cars.

Columbia Police Sergeant Michael Hestir said at noon he expected the highway to be closed 4 to 6 hours.

[Editor's Note: This story has been changed from its original format to reflect the most accurate information.]