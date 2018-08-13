I-70 crash in Boone County sets two cars ablaze

BOONE COUNTY - A three-car crash at the 122nd mile marker of I-70 eastbound set two cars on fire, responders confirmed. The two cars that caught fire were also totaled.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 12, according to the Boone County Joint Communications.

BOONE CO JOINT COM: Motor Vehicle Collision at the 122 mile marker I-70 eastbound. Use caution, avoid area if possible. — Joint Communications (@BCJC911) August 12, 2018

Boone County Fire confirmed no one was hurt in the crash. They also said traffic was backed up for several miles as a result.