I-70 crash in Boone County sets two cars ablaze
BOONE COUNTY - A three-car crash at the 122nd mile marker of I-70 eastbound set two cars on fire, responders confirmed. The two cars that caught fire were also totaled.
The accident occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 12, according to the Boone County Joint Communications.
BOONE CO JOINT COM: Motor Vehicle Collision at the 122 mile marker I-70 eastbound. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Joint Communications (@BCJC911) August 12, 2018
Boone County Fire confirmed no one was hurt in the crash. They also said traffic was backed up for several miles as a result.
Three vehicles were involved, two totaled by fire, no one hurt. Great outcome today pic.twitter.com/rdxsQDKlaO— Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) August 12, 2018
