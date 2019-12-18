I-70 exit reopened after semi-truck crash

Photo by Connor McCann

COLUMBIA -- The Interstate 70 eastbound exit to the Highway 63 connector was reopened after a single vehicle crash Monday night.

A semi-truck crashed as a result of slippery roads at about 7:45 p.m. No one was injured. One lane of eastbound I-70 is closed as crews clean the wreck. A significant amount of diesel fuel was spilled during the wreck.