I-70 reopens after four semi-truck accident

COLUMBIA - Interstate 70 reopened shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday after four semi trucks crashed west of Stadium Boulevard near the Sorrells overpass. Columbia firefighters got on the scene at 4:21 a.m. and found the four tractor-trailers wrecked with debris blocking the roadway. It caused the westbound lanes of I-70 to be shut down for nearly three hours.

Firefighters said one of the drivers was pinned in the wreckage. They used rescue tools to free the trapped driver. CFD Battalion Chief John Metz said the injuries were not life-threatening. He said, "We're fortunate that with this level of damage we didn't have more serious injuries."

Columbia Police Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer said the driver is James Warriner, 63, from Holden.

Stroer said the crash started when two tractor trailers traveling westbound collided briefly, knocking off an outside mirror on one of the trailers. The driver of that trailer swerved to avoid the second tractor trailer, but during the swerve the trailer seperated from the tractor and overturned. The tractor trailer that initially hit the first crashed into the seperated trailer, damaging the trailer and its contents. A third tractor trailer crashed into the pileup. A fourth crashed into an embankment attempting to avoid the wreck.

The Columbia Fire Department closed the westbound lanes to clear debris along mile marker 123. The Boone County EMA alerts advised drivers to take highway 63 North to highway 36 or 63 South to highway 54 as a detour.

