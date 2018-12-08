I-70 reopens after tractor-trailer strikes, kills pedestrian

COOPER COUNTY- The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Monday morning a person died on I-70 after being hit by a tractor-trailer while walking on the interstate.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said I-70 westbound in Cooper County reopened about 9:15 Monday morning after being shut down for about two and a half hours.

MoDOT reported the incident at 6:50 a.m. near mile marker 111 and advised motorists to seek an alternate route.

There was no word Monday morning about why the person was on the interstate.

[Editor's note: This story and its headline have been updated to reflect the most recent information.]