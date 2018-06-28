I-70 westbound between Kingdom City and Columbia reopened after crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Westbound traffic on Interstate 70 reopened after being blocked between Kingdom City and Columbia near mile marker 141.

A semitrailer had blocked both westbound lanes. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said traffic was temporarily diverted to the north outer road at mile marker 144.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest information.)