"I can't make this stuff up:" Sheriff says woman broke law twice at his office

COLUMBIA - The Audrain County sheriff says a woman was arrested after committing not one, but two, felonies while sitting right in front of deputies.

Sheriff Matt Oller posted the tale on Facebook, generating hundreds of shares, comments and reactions.

Oller said Amanda N. Smith, of Mexico, drove to the station to bond her boyfriend out of jail. But, Oller said, Smith was breaking the law because she was driving on a revoked license.

"Don't do that," Oller said in the Facebook post.

The sheriff said, a while later, while Smith was being booked, he noticed on a video feed that she was fidgeting with her clothes. Oller said he had his chief deputy review the footage.

"He went back to the booking desk and told the nice young lady he would need the bag of Meth that she brought into our jail," Oller wrote.

Once again, he told readers, "don't do that."

"Here's the take away - if you're going to commit a couple of felonies, do it somewhere other than the Sheriff's Office. We'll arrest you and put you in jail for committing felonies - especially when you literally come to us to commit them in our presence, on video......... I mean, c'mon."

Smith was being held on a $2,500 bond and faces charges of felony driving while revoked and felony delivery of controlled substances to a county jail.