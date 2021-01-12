COLUMBIA — The Columbia Public School Board voted Monday for some students to return to in-person learning after a mostly virtual school year.
Jennifer Creason, Supervisor of Scheduling at Boone Hospital, has three children at CPS in elementary, middle and high school.
She said they all had challenges with virtual learning, but that it's harder for her son Hunter to pay attention because of ADHD and dislexia.
"It's just hard for kids like him," Creason said.
Working at the hospital during the day means she can’t be there to assist her children with school.
“It’s very disheartening. You want to be able to come home and ask ‘How was your day?’ Not ‘Were you on Zoom?” said Jennifer.
Jennifer said her son Mason never had academic issues before this year but failed his first class last semester.
“I’m tired of fighting with my children about school. I’m not there to patrol my children because I have a job.”
The mother said she got emotional several times this school year because of the effect on her children. With in-person learning resuming, she's confident it will only get better.