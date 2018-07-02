Iberia Man Recovering After Vehicle Strikes Ditch, Overturns

MILLER COUNTY - An Iberia man is recovering in the hospital after his vehicle traveled off Missouri 42 Sunday morning near Brumley.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Landon Wilde, 20, was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck eastbound and overcorrected. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and striking a ditch and overturn.

Wilde was airlifted to University Hospital. University confirmed Sunday night that Wilde is currently in critical condition.

Wilde was not wearing a seatbelt.