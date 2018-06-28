IBM Construction Making Progress
COLUMBIA - A quick tour of the new IBM building Friday showed construction halfway complete and right on schedule. IBM is opening a new service delivery center on LeMone Industrial Boulevard in November. The building will hold the 800 new employees.
Regional Economic Development, Inc. President Mike Brooks said, "The good news is, is that the project appears to be on schedule. Which is really good news, when you appreciate the number of days that we've lost in terms of being able to work outdoors due to the rain."
The site is also becoming more accessible by adding a new road extension. The extension will carry traffic from Stadium Boulevard in the north to Maguire Boulevard. Right now the only way in and out of the area is on Lemone Industrial Boulevard and New Haven Road. "Only having one way to get in and out of the property does cause some frustration I'm sure on the part of people trying to get in and out," said Brooks.
Little Dixie Construction said it is happy with the progress. Job Superintendent Robert Worthington said, "It's much larger than anything I've ever done personally, but it's also going very quickly." Worthington said there is on average 80 to 100 people working at the IBM site on a daily basis.
IBM expects to open around the first of November. Brooks said the company plans to add 100 jobs before the end of the year, and the rest of the remaining 700 jobs after the beginning of next year.
Regional Economic Development, Inc. President Mike Brooks said, "The good news is, is that the project appears to be on schedule. Which is really good news, when you appreciate the number of days that we've lost in terms of being able to work outdoors due to the rain."
The site is also becoming more accessible by adding a new road extension. The extension will carry traffic from Stadium Boulevard in the north to Maguire Boulevard. Right now the only way in and out of the area is on Lemone Industrial Boulevard and New Haven Road. "Only having one way to get in and out of the property does cause some frustration I'm sure on the part of people trying to get in and out," said Brooks.
Little Dixie Construction said it is happy with the progress. Job Superintendent Robert Worthington said, "It's much larger than anything I've ever done personally, but it's also going very quickly." Worthington said there is on average 80 to 100 people working at the IBM site on a daily basis.
IBM expects to open around the first of November. Brooks said the company plans to add 100 jobs before the end of the year, and the rest of the remaining 700 jobs after the beginning of next year.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police identified a suspect in connection to the shooting in central Columbia Wednesday evening. In a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
in