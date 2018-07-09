IBM Creates A Shortage

8 years 1 month 13 hours ago Tuesday, June 08 2010 Jun 8, 2010 Tuesday, June 08, 2010 8:43:04 AM CDT June 08, 2010 in News

The IBM center made an impact on the city of Dubuque, Iowa. It created a shortage of something every community needs.

"Its caused a shortage, there's no question about that," said Greg Adams, a broker in Dubuque.

"I had difficulty finding a place at first, yes the housing market here is pretty tight," said Mark Warner, an IBM worker at the Dubuque location.

That's the same story heard again and again in Dubuque.

"I just had a personal house I put in for rent and the number of calls I got was overwhelming..it was just interrupting my day," said Adams.

When IBM opened an IT center in Dubuque last year, hundreds came calling. But with a job, the employees needed a place to live.

"We're literally down to about a zero percent vacancy factor," said Adams.

"In our desperation we are placing people in temporary housing," said Dubuque Economic Director David Heiar.

Some IBM employees are forced to live in college dorms or senior living centers. One even has an entire 2nd floor devoted to IBM employees.

"We've experienced a tremendous demand for housing and you know we're scrambling to meet that demand," said Dubuque Mayor Roy D. Buol.

"There are developers out there answering that demand, building 16 plexes in different areas of town, but it will be interesting to see if they get done before the next wave of IBMers come here," said Adams.

"As we speak there's over 290 market rate rental units under construction in our community. That never would have happened without IBM coming to Dubuque," said Dick Richardson of Greater Dubuque Economic Development.

"I was almost like the stars we aligned. The employees were coming and now we've got to create housing," sad Mayor Buol.

The employees do need housing, but aren't necessarily looking for a permanent investment in a house.

"Alot of people they hired were their first jobs out of college so our biggest impact was in our rental market, not necessarily in our real estate sales market," said Adams.

"Young people as they're getting out of school are not looking at buying a house as the first thing with their diploma in hand...its less about houses and more about apartments. Because there are still a sufficient number of houses," said Heiar.

Sufficiency, even surplus is something Mid-Missourians can relate to because the housing market in Columbia is different from Dubuque.

"New development right now is very very slow, we actually have an over supply in alot of areas," said Columbia Developer Rob Wolverton.

So instead of a shortage, IBM might help even out the housing market in Mid-Missouri.

"The greatest thing for any real estate market is slow and steady growth...and I think IBM will bring a very stable and steady employer that will give us that slow steady growth we like," said Wolverton.

Growth, that hopefully doesn't come too fast because it if does, the word mid-Missourians will learn from IBM is....housing.

More News

Grid
List

Police confirm one dead after Columbia car crash
Police confirm one dead after Columbia car crash
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a fatality after a single-car accident early Monday. The Columbia Police Department said the car... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 5:55:00 AM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox
KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox
KANSAS CITY - The Boston Red Sox swept the series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The Red... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 8:36:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in Sports

Cardinals series against the Giants ends in a split
Cardinals series against the Giants ends in a split
SAN FRANCISCO - The St. Louis Cardinals ended the 4-game series in a split against the San Francisco Giants. ... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 8:03:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in Sports

Boone County crash sends cars into ditch
Boone County crash sends cars into ditch
BOONE COUNTY- North Rangeline Road was temporarily closed Sunday after a two cars collided. A witness says one car... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 6:12:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Historic urn missing from Hickman High School
Historic urn missing from Hickman High School
COLUMBIA - An urn that has sat outside of Hickman High School for nearly a century is missing. Hickman... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 5:27:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Ameren Missouri electric rates to decrease 6 percent
Ameren Missouri electric rates to decrease 6 percent
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri customers of Ameren Missouri will see a drop in their electric rates beginning Aug. 1.... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 2:57:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Mountain lions may reappear in Missouri
Mountain lions may reappear in Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Mountain lions may be making a reappearance in Missouri after being declared extinct in the state... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Hulen Drive
UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Hulen Drive
COLUMBIA - Police said Sunday they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting on Hulen Drive. ... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 12:32:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Boonville teen has been found
UPDATE: Missing Boonville teen has been found
BOONVILLE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boonville Police Department were investigating the missing report of Elizabeth Woolbright, 17,... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 11:43:00 AM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Community members in Mexico help prepare for fall harvest
Community members in Mexico help prepare for fall harvest
MEXICO - Community members in Mexico came out to help thin apple trees at Hickory Ridge Orchard on Saturday. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 6:48:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Dogs lick away the heat
Dogs lick away the heat
COLUMBIA - Dogs took a break from the heat Saturday through an ice cream social. Lizzi & Rocco's Natural... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 4:52:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

UMKC graduate student killed in restaurant armed robbery
UMKC graduate student killed in restaurant armed robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old University of Missouri-Kansas City student has died after being shot inside... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 4:47:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Airplane tour brings aviation enthusiasts from all over the country together
Airplane tour brings aviation enthusiasts from all over the country together
JEFFERSON CITY - The 2018 American Barnstormers Tour closed their three-day event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport on Saturday.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 12:57:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Columbia Police confirm home invasion and shots fired
Columbia Police confirm home invasion and shots fired
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said a home was invaded and shots fired on Friday afternoon. It happened... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 10:24:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Bryan University closes Columbia branch
Bryan University closes Columbia branch
COLUMBIA (AP) — Bryan University, a private, two-year career training and technical school, has closed is branch in Columbia. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 9:30:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Columbia boy celebrates the 'superheroes' in search for Alzheimer's cure
Columbia boy celebrates the 'superheroes' in search for Alzheimer's cure
COLUMBIA - 13-year-old Alex Elletson has spent his past five birthdays raising money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association. ... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 3:48:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Randolph County woman works to provide food for children during summer
Randolph County woman works to provide food for children during summer
HIGBEE – Margaret Buschnell leads a group of volunteers who feed about 40 children every weekday in Randolph County. She... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 10:55:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Fire engulfs house in east Columbia
Fire engulfs house in east Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department responded to a major house fire in the 2100 block of Alamos Place... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 10:09:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
8am 78°
9am 81°
10am 85°
11am 87°