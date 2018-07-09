IBM Delivering Job Applications

COLUMBIA - It's been two months since IBM announced its bringing 800 jobs to Columbia but since then, a lot of people have waited for the next big announcement.

Company officials hope to hire 100 people for its service center by the fall, with the plant fully staffed by 2012.

The website where you can apply is very user friendly. All you have to do is go to the IBM page designed just for the Columbia, Missouri plant. At the bottom of the page you will find the list of all the different positions you can apply for. If you click on one of the positions a new page will come up with more information on the job. At the bottom of the page you can click apply if still interested and you can apply for several jobs at once with this site.