IBM Receives $300,000 For Training

COLUMBIA - The Department of Economic Development will allocate $300,000 to IBM in Columbia.



The money will be used to help train 80 workers. Sen. Kurt Schaefer announced the transfer Tuesday, January 18.



The funds are the result of IBM's participation in the Missouri Customized Training Program through the department's Center for Workforce Development.



"This program is a great incentive toward job creation, not only in mid-Missouri, but all across our state," Schaefer said in a press release.



The department's program provides funding for various types of industry training as new jobs become available.



"In addition to its many benefits, the Customized Training Program helps strengthen the workforce and productivity of citizens in our state by placing well-trained employees in new or existing positions," Schaefer said.

