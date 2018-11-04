IBM's Unemployment Benefits

Many hope that 800 jobs IBM is bringing to town makes a dent in Boone County's unemployment rate. That number sits at 6.8%, which is lower than state (10.2%) and national (9.5%) numbers.

Anne Williams, President of Columbia's JobFinders, says the market is very competitive for both the unemployed and underemployed. Underemployment is when a worker is over qualified for a job. The number is difficult to qualify and the Bureau of Labor Statistics does not keep underemployment statistics.

Wanda Bressman lost her job a couple Fridays ago. She was an accountant at a Columbia company. She asked that we not mention the company. Bressman has been in accounting for 35 plus years. She is looking to start her own business, but is interested in applying for a job with IBM. "I'm just trying to find some stability for my family's income," Bressman said.