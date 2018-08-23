iCan Bike camp comes to Fulton

2 weeks 4 days 11 hours ago Saturday, August 04 2018 Aug 4, 2018 Saturday, August 04, 2018 1:38:00 PM CDT August 04, 2018 in News
By: Obehi Imarenezor, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

FULTON - People with disabilities are sometimes told what they cannot do, however one summer camp is encouraging them to focus on what they can achieve.

iCan Bike is a program under iCan Shine, a non-profit organization that provides learning opportunities for people with disabilities. The goal is to help them maximize their strengths while participating in recreational activities. 

iCan Bike is a week-long day camp that teaches those individuals how to ride a bike.

Nancy Hansen is a Fulton mother whose youngest daughter, Shelby, suffers from a rare genetic disorder and is hard of hearing.

When she first discovered the iCan Bike day camp in St. Louis, she immediately registered her daughter.

What Hansen didn't know is that she signed Shelby up for what would eventually become a life-changing experience.

"It was the first time that I saw Shelby really ride a bike and she was so proud of herself and she was so happy," Hansen said. "It changed our family because she had so much confidence, she was able to take risks, and wasn't as scared of other things that carried through school," Hansen said. 

After Hansen's experience, she decided she wanted to bring the iCan Bike day camp to Fulton.

She began fundraising, found sponsorships and hosted the event for the last four years in her hometown.

All ages are welcome to register and attend one of the five sessions held each day of the week at the 54 Country event space in Fulton. 

More than 100 volunteers, mostly young adults, signed up to help these individuals overcome the obstacles of bike riding throughout the week. 

Participating in the iCan Bike day camp means more than just lending a helping hand for some volunteers.

"I have a disability myself and I love watching disabled kids ride their bikes and knowing to fall down and get back up," 17-year-old Jazmine Mantle said. 

This is Carol Hinchie's second year volunteering, assisting her handicapped brother improve his biking skills. 

"He's 51, almost 52, and last year he was really scared to get on the bike and it took a while to get the confidence going and this year he's doing much better," Hinchie said. 

Campers said they are looking forward to riding out the rest of the week.

"Just overall learning and getting the hang of it, it's really fun," iCan Bike camper Wylie Ross said. 

iCan Bike day camp is looking for more volunteers for next year's event. For additional information on how to get involved, visit the website.

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Couple accused of trafficking child with disabilities arrested
UPDATE: Couple accused of trafficking child with disabilities arrested
BOONE COUNTY - A woman accused of sex trafficking her child has been arrested in Columbia, along with her boyfriend,... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 9:37:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Columbia Police help catch "dangerous" fugitive
Columbia Police help catch "dangerous" fugitive
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police captured a "dangerous" fugitive Wednesday. The Jefferson County sheriff said Ted Nathan Treece broke his... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 9:33:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Shots fired on Leeway Drive
Shots fired on Leeway Drive
COLUMBIA - A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 2900 block of... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 7:58:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Airsoft gun pellets strike three students on Jefferson City school bus
Airsoft gun pellets strike three students on Jefferson City school bus
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City Public School student shot an airsoft gun on the bus and three students were... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 6:30:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Welcome Inn, scene of reported sex trafficking, known for crime
Welcome Inn, scene of reported sex trafficking, known for crime
COLUMBIA – The Welcome Inn in Columbia often finds itself a crime scene, with the most recent case being sex... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:48:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Missouri victims seek wide-scale clergy abuse investigation
Missouri victims seek wide-scale clergy abuse investigation
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Victims of clergy sexual abuse are calling for a wide-scale investigation of sex crime allegations against... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:30:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

White security guard accused of ordering 'Trayvon Martini'
White security guard accused of ordering 'Trayvon Martini'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A white, off-duty security guard in a bar and entertainment district in Kansas City has... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 sends three to Hawaii as hurricane approaches
Missouri Task Force 1 sends three to Hawaii as hurricane approaches
COLUMBIA - Three members of the Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Hawaii to prepare for Hurricane Lane's landfall.... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

U.S officials say Rivera has no record of legal status, contradicts attorney
U.S officials say Rivera has no record of legal status, contradicts attorney
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Immigration authorities say they have no record of granting admission into the United States to the... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 3:34:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Convicted man's son hoping for his father's freedom
Convicted man's son hoping for his father's freedom
JEFFERSON CITY - A panel of five former judges discussed Wednesday the case of Marcellus Williams, a man sentenced to... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

State auditor says some improvement districts lack oversight
State auditor says some improvement districts lack oversight
COLUMBIA - After a review of 15 Community Improvement Districts (CIDs) across the state, a report by Missouri State Auditor... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 2:24:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri towns face shortage of police officer applicants
Mid-Missouri towns face shortage of police officer applicants
MONITEAU COUNTY – The California Police Department has two open officer positions. Currently there are only a handful of candidates... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:57:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Committee said Wednesday it has thwarted a hacking attempt on its database holding information... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:50:10 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

William Woods launches Show-Me Gold program
William Woods launches Show-Me Gold program
FULTON - William Woods University's president and the Major General of the Missouri Army National Guard (MOARNG) signed into a... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:50:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

High speed car chase ends in crash off I-70
High speed car chase ends in crash off I-70
BOONE COUNTY - A high speed car chase that began in Columbia, ended in a crash off of I-70 Wednesday.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

MU chancellor provides first year progress report
MU chancellor provides first year progress report
COLUMBIA - MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright addressed the public Wednesday at the MU Student Center a year after he took... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:27:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Two facing charges of stealing a vehicle, narcotics possession in Callaway County
Two facing charges of stealing a vehicle, narcotics possession in Callaway County
CALLWAY COUNTY - The Callway County Sheriff's department have arrested two people for stealing a vehicle from an Auxvasse area... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:02:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Jefferson City woman facing charges of drug trafficking after traffic stop in Holts Summit
Jefferson City woman facing charges of drug trafficking after traffic stop in Holts Summit
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a Jefferson City woman for drug possession Tuesday. Deputies said... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 12:45:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 66°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 60°
2am 60°
3am 60°
4am 60°